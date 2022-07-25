St. Catherine Parish Court Administrative Office Closed Due to Fire

The Judiciary of Jamaica wishes to advise the public that the St. Catherine Parish Court’s administrative office is closed until further notice following a fire earlier today (Sunday, July 24, 2022).
His Honour Mr. Chester Crooks, Chief Judge of the Parish Courts, said that due to the damage caused to the court’s office by the fire, full operations of the main court and its outstations (Linstead, Old Harbour and Portmore) will be impacted in the short term.
“Access to the court’s office will be scaled-down until further notice. Matters previously scheduled for the main Parish Court and its outstations will still be heard,” said Judge Crooks.
Members of the public who have matters listed for Monday July 25, 2022 should therefore attend court in order to be advised of the new dates for their matters.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated by the Jamaica Fire Brigade and the Jamaica Constabulary Force.
For further information, members of the public may contact the Court Administration Division at 876-754-8337 or email us at customerservice@cad.gov.jm.