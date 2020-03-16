St. Ann Municipal Corporation Puts Measures In Place To Stem Spread Of COVID-19

Speaking to journalists at a press briefing held at the Corporation in St. Ann’s Bay on March 12, Mayor of St. Ann’s Bay, Councillor Michael Belnavis, said the Municipality has put measures in place to ensure that persons are not exposed to COVID-19 in and around areas where the public tend to gather.

The measures, the Mayor noted, include ensuring that restrooms located at all facilities that the municipality oversees are fully stocked with soap and sanitisers.

Water stalls have also been installed at three markets in the parish to ensure proper hand washing in those areas.

Councillor Belnavis also outlined that the St. Ann Infirmary is restricting visitors, in order to protect residents from contracting the illness.

“These are people that are high risk because they have various ailments, and some of them are elderly. So, we want to ensure that they don’t get [the virus]. The infirmary has several residents who are over 60, and we want to ensure that these individuals are well taken care of,” the Mayor said.

“The workers at the infirmary will also be trained to ensure that there is no contraction [there],” he added.

The Mayor noted that staff members at the parish’s drop-in centre are equipped with the necessary items, such as gloves and masks, so persons visiting the centre will be protected and vice versa.

He said that indigent persons who utilise the centre will also be tested for COVID-19 before leaving the facility.

Mr. Belnavis is also assuring residents in the parish that the staff at the St. Ann’s Bay Regional Hospital is fully trained to deal with the virus and has access to all the “necessary equipment to deal with whatever eventualities may occur” as a result of COVID -19.

“We have put in mechanisms to deal with quarantine and isolation situations. The testing and swabbing of individuals who are suspected [to have COVID-19] will be done at the healthcare facility then sent to Kingston where, after six days, we will have the [test results],” the Mayor said.

Meanwhile, Councillor Belnavis told journalists that, effective immediately, the Municipality has suspended the issuing of amusement licences for persons wishing to have an event in the parish. The issuing of licences is suspended for two weeks.

“In other words, there can’t be any dances, no wakes (‘dead yards’), no gathering in public spaces, and if individuals had paid for licences for events which would have been held over the next two weeks, they may get a refund or they may postpone the event,” he outlined.

The Mayor argued that residents must take advantage of the slowing down of activities in the parish by spending more time with their families and take the necessary precautions to protect themselves from contracting the illness.