St. Andrew South Police Stages Summer Camp for Youth with Behavioural Problems

More than 80 young people are benefiting from a 10-day summer camp being staged by the St. Andrew South Police Division at the Tapioca Village in St. Mary from July 16 to 26.

The annual camp is engaging youngsters aged 10 to 17 who display behavioural problems.

Speaking at a recent JIS Think Tank, Sergeant Alexander Bloomfield, who is responsible for planning the camp, said that the youngsters will be exposed to vocational skills and workshops focused on life skills, grooming, art and craft, among other things.

He said that the objectives are to reduce antisocial behaviour, improve self-esteem and promote character building and personal development.

Sergeant Bloomfield said that the persons selected for the camp are from areas such as Seaview Gardens, Maverley, Kencot, Whitehall/Red Hills, Trench Town, Drewsland and Tower Hill.

“This division patrols 35 inner-city communities daily and this is where participants are selected from, especially those we consider to have behavioural problems,” he noted.

He told JIS News that various entities are collaborating in the staging of the camp.

“Facilitators will be coming in to speak with our youth from the National Council on Drug Abuse, Jamaica AIDS Support, Jamaica National Family Planning Board and the Jamaica Fire Brigade,” he noted.

Over 1,000 youth have been impacted since the start of the St. Andrew South Summer Camp in 2009.

“We have a lot of success stories, as numerous participants have exhibited considerable improvement in their behaviour, and we are proud to have been a part of these changes in their lives,” Sergeant Bloomfield said.

The St. Andrew South Summer Camp is among seven camps that are being supported by the Citizen Security and Justice Programme (CSJP) III at a cost of $9 million.