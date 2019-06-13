SRC to Support Climate Innovation Businesses

The Scientific Research Council (SRC) is to support 20 climate innovation businesses this financial year.

Making the disclosure at the Development Bank of Jamaica (DBJ) 2019 Private Equity and Infrastructure Development Conference, at The Jamaica Pegasus in New Kingston on June 12, Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Hon. Fayval Williams, said through the initiative, 10 start-ups entered the local and regional markets last year.

In 2018, the SRC established the Caribbean’s first Science and Technology Business Incubator to support entrepreneurs who are engaged in science and technology-based businesses.

The Minister pointed out that science is being used to enhance Jamaica’s food security, thus strengthening Jamaica’s capacity to feed its citizens and improve competitiveness.

“Through a Temporary Immersion System, which can produce more than 500,000 Irish potato micro-tubers annually, we are reducing our reliance on imported seed potatoes for planting,” she said.

Mrs. Williams noted that research has commenced to improve the resistance profile of the Jamaican ginger, sweet yam and coffee to certain diseases.

“We are cognisant that science, technology and innovation are inextricably linked to our growth and development agenda,” she said.

She pointed out that these initiatives are aimed at maximising the country’s potential in this area. “We are helping our people solve with science,” she added.

The four-day conference is geared at highlighting the readiness and attractiveness of local investment opportunities.

It is being held under the theme ‘Delivering Economic Growth through Partnership: Private Sector Participation in Infrastructure Development’.