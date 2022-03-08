SRC Salutes Female Scientists

Nine female scientists have been lauded by the Scientific Research Council (SRC), for their sterling contribution to Jamaica, on International Women’s Day (March 8).

The experts were shortlisted for the Council’s first ever women in science feature programme, called the S&T XXtrordineers JA Docuseries and Publication. The feature, including videos, is still being put together.

It will share the scientists’ inspirational stories on various platforms and highlight their professional journey, achievements, and benefits of having a career in their respective fields. The project is also a tool to inspire and motivate females to take the lead in science and technology.

Executive Director of the SRC, Dr. Charah Watson, said the feature spins off the agency’s annual Conversations in Science Series.

“We wanted to see how we could build out on that, to encourage the next generation of female scientists and technologists. So, we took it from the perspective that the participation of women in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) is very critical to create innovations that can drive the development of societies in a way that is awesome,” she added.

The S&T XXtrordineers female scientists for 2022 are Dr. Michelle Hamilton, Dr. Ava Maxam, Professor Marcia E. Roye, Professor Tannecia Stephenson, Dr. Simone Badal, Dr. Alison Nicholson, Dr. Phylicia Ricketts, Dr. Lisa Myers Morgan and Dr. Winklet Gallimore.

They were shortlisted from a pool of scientists nominated by the public, after which an independent selection committee made the final decision.

Dr. Watson noted that the finalists are instrumental in changing the way youngsters see their future.

“This is an opportunity for the awardees to inspire and encourage not just girls but the next generation of scientists in general. So, more persons can understand and realise that [being successful in this industry] is not impossible,” she said.