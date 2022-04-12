SRC Invites Students To Register For CSEC Workshops

The Scientific Research Council (SRC) is inviting students across Jamaica and the wider Caribbean to register for its free virtual Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) workshops.
Interested students can visit the Council’s social media pages (Facebook and Instagram) and website, www.src.gov.jm, to register.
Speaking with JIS News, Coordinator of the Science and Technology Education Unit of the SRC, Kavelle Hylton, said the first session, which focuses on mathematics, will kick off on April 29. biology, chemistry, human and social biology (HSB) and Physics workshops will follow on May 3, 5, 9 and 13, respectively. She noted that the sign-up period “will continue up to the days of the event”.
“These workshops will be facilitated by experienced science and mathematics educators. We will get our science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) ambassadors involved again this year. These are professionals [who] we believe bring a fresh perspective in aligning the curricula with how they can be applied,” Ms. Hylton said.
The activities will cover theory, revision and the completion of past examination papers “as well as… challenging content like genetics and genetic engineering and difficult concepts in maths, chemistry, HSB and physics,” she said.
“We also try to help them [students] emotionally to relieve the stress and anxiety that they may be feeling towards the exam,” she said.
Ms. Hylton noted that the workshops have been impactful over the years. The SRC expects that this will continue and looks forward to hosting more than 1,000 students, as it did last year.
Persons can call the SRC at 876-927-1771-4 for more information on the CSEC workshops.