SRC Invites Entrepreneurs To Produce Hand Sanitisers

The Scientific Research Council (SRC) is inviting entrepreneurs to utilise its plant to produce hand sanitisers in order to meet the growing demand for the product in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Acting Executive Director, Dr. Charah Watson, told JIS News that the entity has developed a hand-sanitiser formulation, which can be utilised in the manufacturing process.

She said that the development of the formulation is in keeping with the mandate of the SRC to utilise science to better person’s lives, especially given the global pandemic.

“We are a facilitatory entity with the goal of promoting business growth and development through the services that we offer,” she pointed out.

Dr. Watson said that many persons may be uncertain about starting a business at this time, but noted that with many countries having closed their borders and movement being restricted “we Jamaicans must become more self-reliant in how we provide for ourselves”.

“Manufacturing products such as hand sanitisers is one way of doing this given the pandemic,” she said.

Dr. Watson noted that the cost of the services offered by the SRC is below market value in keeping with the Government’s mandate of helping to develop micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).

She said that the SRC will work with entrepreneurs at various business stages and offers business development services with the help of partners such as the Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC).

Interested persons can contact the SRC by emailing headsrc@src-jamaica.org or calling (876) 927-1771-4; 977-2193/5; 977-1110.