SRC Hosts First Business Development Exposition Sept. 23

Persons interested in the agro-processing and food manufacturing industries are invited to the Scientific Research Council’s (SRC) first business development and opportunities exposition, on Friday (September 23).
The event takes place on the grounds of the SRC complex, Hope Gardens, Old Hope Road, Kingston, beginning at 10:00 a.m.
Dubbed, ‘SRC on Show: Unlocking Success’, the expo is expected to provide information on alternative sources of income for Jamaicans; provide financial counselling to aspirants and showcase the products of various businesses assisted by the SRC over the years. A total of 15 exhibitors have confirmed their participation in the event.
“This is a golden opportunity for many to explore, network and convert their ideas into lucrative businesses, as our clients have done. We invite the public to come and be inspired by our clients’ journey to entrepreneurship and their ingenuity, as they showcase personal care products, cosmeceuticals, value-added foods and beverages – all created from local materials,” Marketing and Corporate Communications Manager at the SRC, Carolyn Rose Miller, told JIS News.
The day’s activities will also include demonstrations in several areas, such as soap making, tissue culture technology, and plant propagation.
Additionally, persons will have the opportunity to ask relevant questions, get clarification and the guidance they need in starting their product development and testing, and entrepreneurial journey. The SRC will also launch its gift certificate programme at the exposition.
“This is an ideal opportunity to purchase a gift of a business for loved ones. The idea behind this is – ‘If you give a man a fish, you feed him for a day; if you teach a man to fish, you feed him for a lifetime’,” Ms. Rose Miller said.
She noted that this is the public’s chance to get a comprehensive view and appreciation of the SRC, which continues to impart the value of science and technology to national growth and development.
The SRC is an agency of the Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology, with responsibility for fostering the development of scientific research, serving as a repository of scientific information, and facilitating the development, application, transfer and/or improvement of the technology of such research for Jamaica’s benefit.