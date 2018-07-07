Spouses of CARICOM Heads Visit Historic Falmouth

+ - Photo: Michael Stoley Story Highlights The Heads are in Jamaica for the 39th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM from July 4 to 6 at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James.

Spouses of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) toured the historic town of Falmouth on Thursday (July 5), where they viewed the 18th century Georgian buildings and participated in craft shopping.

The Heads are in Jamaica for the 39th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM from July 4 to 6 at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James.

The Most Hon. Juliet Holness, wife of Prime Minister and Chairman of CARICOM, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, hosted the spouses of the leaders from Haiti, Suriname and Belize on a trolley tour.

Also on the trip was Mrs. Lis Cuesta Peraza, wife of the President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, who is attending the CARICOM meeting as a special guest.

Speaking with JIS News, Mrs. Holness said it is very important for the women to see some of the historic sites in Jamaica and to be exposed to the culture and people.

“I was particularly pleased. It was important for them to see the local artisans, bus drivers, taxi drivers, and those persons who are in the food industry contributing to tourism and income generation. It gives them a real taste of Jamaica, its culture and its people,” she noted.

Mrs. Kim Simplis Barrow, wife of the Prime Minister of Belize, the Rt. Hon. Dean Oliver Barrow, told JIS News that it was “great to be able to spend some time with Mrs. Holness and the other first ladies that are here”.

Mrs. Barrow, who purchased craft pieces from vendors at the Falmouth craft market, said she would like to visit Ocho Rios on her next trip to Jamaica.

“Unfortunately, I don’t have much time, but I would really have liked to go to Ocho Rios. One speaks of Ocho Rios as a great attraction in Jamaica. Maybe I will save that for my next visit to Jamaica,” she said.

Mrs. Ingrid Bouterse-Waldring, spouse of the President of Suriname, Dési Bouterse, told JIS News that she is enjoying the trip.

“Very beautiful; I love authentic things. I like the historic tour. I am enjoying where I am. I am taking back a turtle, which I will put in my office, because I have a lot of colourful things from all places of the world,” she noted.

Mayor of Falmouth, Colin Gager, who accompanied the spouses, said he was proud to show off the old town, and the new developments, including the cruise-ship pier and the shopping areas.

The group also visited Chukka Good Hope Estate just outside of Falmouth, and the Flankers Community Centre Second Chance Project in St. James.