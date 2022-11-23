Spotlight on Jamaican Food November 25

The Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS), in partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, will observe Eat Jamaican Day on Friday, November 25.
This year’s celebration marks 19 years of highlighting efforts aimed at repositioning the agricultural sector, through developing a programme of sustainable food security.
Eat Jamaican Day will be celebrated on the grounds of Devon House, 26 Hope Road, Kingston 10, from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., under this year’s theme, ‘Grow Smart, Eat Smart, Let’s Eat Jamaican’.
A recent advisory shared by the JAS said activities slated for the day will include a Farmers’ Market, Truck stop sales, Food Court, ‘Out of Many One’ Eat Jamaican Celebrity Cook-Off Competition and an Artisan Expo.
Events for Eat Jamaican Day are open to the public and will mark the culmination of activities for Eat Jamaican Month.
For more details persons can visit jas.gov.jm or moaf.gov.jm.