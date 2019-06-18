Sport Minister Says Reggae Girlz Displayed Courage

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, says the Reggae Girlz have demonstrated nothing short of courage and fortitude in their performance in the ongoing 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France.

The country’s senior girls football team has lost two games in their historic debut in the international football championship that will run from June 7 to July 7.

Ms. Grange told JIS News that despite the team’s defeats, “they played their hearts and souls out, and they poured everything they had into it”.

“Our girls are inexperienced and are the new kids on the block. I admire their courage and they dared to shine. They were able to go out there and play without feeling intimidated,” the Minister said.

Ms. Grange told JIS News that the Reggae Girlz’s loss should not be seen as devastating.

Instead, she said, the fact that the team was able to qualify for the women’s world cup and play on the same stage as other teams from more experienced nations should be seen as an achievement for Jamaica.

“Their loss should be seen as Jamaica and the Reggae Girlz using the opportunity to qualify, which is a major achievement, and secondly, to go out there to play against those who would have had more experience, have better facilities and more resources,” Ms. Grange added.

The team’s final game will be against Australia on Tuesday, June 18, beginning at 2:00 p.m. Jamaica time.