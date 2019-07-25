Sport Infrastructure Upgraded

Making her contribution to the 2019/20 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on July 23, the Minister noted that the basketball facility at Independence Park was upgraded through installation of seating and a new synthetic playing surface at a cost of $27,401,871, and the Stadium East track was resurfaced at a cost of $71 million.

Other infrastructure projects include the G.C. Foster infield (completed), Up Park Camp Multipurpose Court (completed and fenced), and the Allman Town Primary School Multipurpose Court (completed and fenced).

In addition, the aquatic facility was upgraded in preparation for regional games; a sport facility was upgraded in Montego Bay, including court and field; and the Azteca Maryland field renovation completed.

Ms. Grange told the Lower House that $163.78 million was spent to complete infrastructure projects across the island.

Meanwhile, the Minister informed that the Public Investment Management Secretariat (PIMSEC) has given conditional approval for the upgrading of the National Stadium to make it more customer-friendly and more compliant with international sports governing bodies.

The entity has also given approval for the development of the Trelawny Stadium to the point where it could be placed at the centre of our Sport Tourism Thrust.

“PIMSEC has given conditional approval for both projects and provided the funding to engage a consultant to develop a business plan for the development and operation of both facilities,” Ms Grange said.