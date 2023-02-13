SPM to Heighten Public Education Campaign

SPM Waste Management Limited is to heighten its garbage disposal public education campaign, as the entity anticipates improvement in solid waste management in 2023.
Addressing the monthly meeting of the St. Elizabeth Municipal Corporation in Black River on February 9, SPM’s Regional Operations Manager, Edward Muir, said it is imperative that Jamaicans develop an attitude towards the proper disposal of garbage, as well as recycling.
He informed that the public education campaign, will be undertaken in tandem with enforcement activities, aimed at mitigating against improper and illegal solid waste disposal at the residential and commercial levels.
SPM is responsible for clearing solid waste in Manchester, Clarendon, and St Elizabeth.
Mr. Muir noted that the entity recently received two motorcycles to aid with enforcement activities.
“It is now time to ramp up public education to sensitize residents on best practices on how to containerize their garbage and very importantly, we are also on an enforcement drive,” Mr. Muir said.
SPM Waste Management Limited received 10 trucks last year, of which four were assigned to St. Elizabeth. This has increased the tally of units in the parish to eight.
“We have come a far way as it relates to the number of trucks that St. Elizabeth has received and I am here to report that for the next financial year, we are expecting some more garbage trucks, as well as crane trucks and tipper trucks,” Mr. Muir stated.
“[Also], I must acknowledge the patience of the St. Elizabeth Municipal Corporation and residents of [the Parish] for the last year and half, as it relates to the lack of proper garbage collection. It is now up to us to do our best to ensure that we have a clean parish,” he added.
SPM Waste Management Limited has committed to a scheduled garbage collection throughout the parish.