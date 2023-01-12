Special Education Conference January 13

The Ministry of Education and Youth, in collaboration with Church Teachers’ College (CTC), Manchester, will host a Special Education Conference and Workshops on Friday, January 13, under the theme ‘Rebuilding a Community of Inclusive Education’.
The conference and workshops will focus on the needs of students with exceptionalities, and to equip teachers, parents and caregivers with the knowledge and skills to ensure that these needs are met. They will be staged in-person at the CTC campus and online.
Associate Professor at the University of Wisconsin in the USA, Dr. Jennifer Betters-Budon, will be the keynote speaker. Presentations will be led by members of the CTC faculty and other local and international special education experts. During the day’s activities, participants will be exposed to practical strategies for academic development, looking at language and literacy; science and mathematics; technical and vocational skills and technology.
They will also look at addressing the psychosocial and physiological well-being of exceptional students, with special emphasis on emotional support, physical wellness, behavioural management, and adaptive skills.
To register, interested persons should complete a registration form via the URL https://forms.office.com/r/LTFRqMcqRL. For additional information and queries an email may be sent to projectsandresearch@ctc.edu.jm.