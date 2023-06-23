Special Devotion at Morant Bay Primary to Mourn Nation’s Children

It was an emotional yet powerful scene at the Morant Bay Primary School today (June 23) as the institution hosted a special devotional exercise on the National Day of Mourning for Jamaica’s Children.

Donned in black, teachers and other staff were conspicuous in their support for the call to end violence against children.

They were joined by several dignitaries within the parish, such as Mayor of Morant Bay, Councillor Hubert Williams; Member of Parliament for St. Thomas Eastern, Dr. Michelle Charles; Head of the St. Thomas Police Division, Superintendent Allison Byfield; Justices of the Peace, and others.

The students, who converged along the corridors of the school, listened attentively as all the speakers denounced the spate of violent crimes affecting children, including the recent murder of eight-year-old Danielle Rowe.

Principal, Fay Lindsay, in her address, said that the school “condemns this and other brutal acts and stands resolute in our support of the safety of our children entrusted in our care”.

“The safety of our children, staff and families will remain a top priority. More than ever before, we are committed to ramping up our security measures by whatever means possible. We pray that each child that leaves this compound after dismissal will reach home safely. Our heart goes out to Danielle’s family and friends; we hope that justice will be swiftly served,” she added.

Mayor Williams, for his part, called for a new era for the nation’s children.

“Even though we mourn today, it is important for us to let the criminals in our society know that we will not accept this type of behaviour. We must use today to be the starting point of a new Jamaica. The children of Jamaica must get a new deal as of today,” the Mayor emphasised.

The highlight of the morning came from little Domonique Balfour. The Lyssons Primary School student delivered a moving sermonette which stirred an impassioned response from all in attendance.

“The future of Jamaica rests in the hands of our children. My classmates and I are the doctors, the lawyers, and the political leaders of tomorrow. We have potential, we have purpose, and we have a right to be protected,” Ms. Balfour posited.

She appealed to Jamaicans to be better stewards of the nation’s children, especially those whose care they are in at home.

“Home should be our happy place where we feel a sense of safety and belonging. Stop the violence against children, and remember, if you see something, say something. Don’t turn a blind eye, don’t be a bystander, do something to help… reach out to the relevant authorities. Your voice and your action can make a big difference in the life of a child,” the student said.

A minute’s silence was also observed at the devotion, and the proclamation was read by student leaders of the Morant Bay Primary School.

The National Day of Mourning for Jamaica’s Children was proclaimed by Governor General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, during a ceremony at King’s House on Wednesday (June 21).

It served to mourn the loss of Jamaica’s children who have been killed and support those suffering abuse.