Spanish Town Tax Office to be closed for sanitisation

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) wishes to advise the public that its Spanish Town Tax Office located at 1 Twickenham Park, Spanish Town, St. Catherine, will be closed Tuesday September 8, 2020.

The closure is in response to the report of a confirmed Covid-19 case of a member of staff. The office is being closed to facilitate deep cleaning and sanitization, and expected to reopen on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, once certified by the Public Health Department. The members of staff who may have been exposed, will be advised to self-quarantine for fourteen (14) and follow any further instructions by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

Taxpayers are reminded that several transactions may be conducted using TAJ’s tax portal at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm, these include filing and payment of business-related taxes and fees, payment of Property Tax, Traffic Tickets, Motor Vehicle Certificate of Fitness Fee and Driver’s Licence Renewal Fee.

Tax Administration Jamaica regrets the inconvenience caused by the closure of the location as it supports the Government of Jamaica’s continued efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 and safeguard the safety and health of staff and the general public.

For further information persons may contact the Tax Administration’s Customer Care Centre at 888-Tax-Help (888-829-4357) toll-free or visit our website www.jamaicatax.gov.jm.