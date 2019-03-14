Spanish Town Residents to Benefit from Health Fair at St. Catherine High

Story Highlights More than 3,000 residents in the St. John’s Road area of Spanish Town are expected to benefit from the St. Catherine High School annual health fair, to be held on Friday, March 15.

The all-day event will commence at 9:00 a.m., with persons being screened and counselled for major ailments.

This is part of the school’s effort to partner with the communities, according to Principal, Marlon Campbell.

He told JIS News that some years ago they experienced almost three break-ins each year, but through the fair and other outreach initiatives by the school with the surrounding communities, over the last four years there has been no such incident at the institution.

“We have never felt so close to the community, and it is things like this that we have done that pull the communities so close to us. It tells me that the partnership is rich and real,” Mr. Campbell said.

The Principal added that the school wants to uplift the area in the same way that it elevates its students. “We appreciate our communities and they must remain the eyes and ears of the school,” he said.

For his part, Coordinator of the event, Jermaine Johnson, said the health fair serves as an educational forum for students, who engage in various sessions throughout the day.

He noted that the fair’s theme is ‘Fit Life: Body and Mind’, and the focus will be on encouraging adults and children in the school and the surrounding communities to establish and maintain a healthy physical, spiritual and financial lifestyle.

“The aim of our event is to help with primary care, and we want to ensure that we are making a mark in that area, because education is not just about making people ‘bright’ but to ensure that persons are well-rounded,” Mr. Johnson said.

He said that the school embraces Christian principles, and is high on caring for others, and this initiative will help in achieving this.

Mr. Johnson told JIS News that in addition to the medical entities that will have teams on the school grounds for the event, financial institutions will have representatives present to “guide persons in managing their money”.