Spanish Town Hospital Gets New Elevator

Story Highlights A new elevator was commissioned into service at the Spanish Town Hospital in St. Catherine on Friday (July 26).

The lift, installed at a cost of approximately $13.3 million, is in keeping with an initiative being undertaken by the Ministry of Health and Wellness in partnership with the National Health Fund (NHF) to provide such equipment for hospitals across the island.

Portfolio Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, said that the new elevator is meeting a critical need at the 67-year-old hospital.

A new elevator was commissioned into service at the Spanish Town Hospital in St. Catherine on Friday (July 26).

The lift, installed at a cost of approximately $13.3 million, is in keeping with an initiative being undertaken by the Ministry of Health and Wellness in partnership with the National Health Fund (NHF) to provide such equipment for hospitals across the island.

Portfolio Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, said that the new elevator is meeting a critical need at the 67-year-old hospital.

He said it will enable medical practitioners to be more efficient, improve the delivery of service to patients and add value to the hospital.

NHF Chief Executive Officer, Everton Anderson, said that the agency is pleased to partner with the Ministry to install the elevator, which, he noted, will enable patients to be moved with greater ease and comfort and in quick time.

“It really has been a good partnership and we’re pleased to really support the health sector in this regard. It makes us happy when we can have a project completed,” he said.

Senior Medical Officer, Spanish Town Hospital, Dr. Jacqueline Wright James, thanked all the stakeholders involved in the project.

“The NHF seems to be on a mission to elevate service delivery capacity in hospitals to new heights. Our patients can now get between floor one and floor two more conveniently,” she noted.

The new elevator at the Spanish Town Hospital is the third to be handed over for the month, with others commissioned at the Princess Margaret Hospital on July 4 and the Victoria Jubilee Hospital on July 12.