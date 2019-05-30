Spanish Town Hospital Gets $9.4-Million Ultrasound Machine

Story Highlights Ultrasound services at the Spanish Town Hospital in St. Catherine have been improved through the installation of a $9.4-million state-of-the-art machine donated by the Japanese Government.

Speaking at the official handover ceremony at the hospital on Wednesday (May 29), Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, said that the machine will enable the facility to attend to more than 100 additional patients.

He noted that Spanish Town Hospital is one of the busiest on the island and “we owe it to the citizens of this country to offer the best service”.

“This gift is timely, it is important, and will add value to the (the hospital’s) operations,” the Minister added.

He said that the Government is committed to ensuring that the public health system delivers on the ambition as outlined in the Vision 2030 National Development Plan, to provide quality health services, and promote healthy lifestyles and sound environmental practices.

Japan’s Ambassador to Jamaica, His Excellency Hiromasa Yamazaki, in his remarks said that the ultrasound machine will ensure quality medical services for citizens in and around Spanish Town.

He said that Japan values its partnership with Jamaica, noting that the relationship between the countries will continue to grow.

Chief Executive Officer of the Spanish Town Hospital, Dwayne Francis, expressed gratitude for the ultrasound machine.

“This equipment is often a critical deciding factor in a patient’s treatment regime that could save the life of an unborn child, mother or adult,” he noted.

Funding for the ultrasound machine was provided under Japan’s Grassroots Human Security initiative, which makes grants available for community development projects across various sectors.