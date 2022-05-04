Spanish Town Hospital Expansion Gets Under Way 2023

Work is set to commence on major expansion works at the Spanish Town Hospital early next year.
“I am pleased to advise that the tender for the Spanish Town Hospital will be in the public domain in May 2022. Based on Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) procurement procedures, it is anticipated that we should have engaged a contractor by the end of the calendar year and work should commence early in 2023,” said Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton.
He was speaking during his contribution to the 2022/23 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on May 3.
The expansion of the hospital is being facilitated under a US$50-million IDB project.
In November 2021, Dr. Tufton presented the designs for three hospitals and 10 health centres that will be financed under this loan facility.
The investment at Spanish Town Hospital will see the creation of an accident and emergency wing with ambulatory and ambulance bay, triage and consulting rooms; patient wards and, among other things, lounge, and lunch areas; a radiology department pharmacy and outpatient department; a surgical floor and patient wards; a basement area that includes staff parking, and a sky bridge that links the existing administration and dietary blocks.