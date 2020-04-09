Spanish-Owned Companies Donate US$200,000 To Fight COVID-19

Story Highlights Spanish-owned companies that hold investments in Jamaica have donated US$200,000 to the Government to aid in the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The donation is being made through the Spanish-Jamaican Foundation, which was established by the group of Spanish investors in Jamaica to channel their corporate social responsibility activities through a single entity.

This was announced by Spanish Ambassador to Jamaica, His Excellency Josep Bosch Bessa, during a digital press conference hosted by the Ministry of Tourism. on Thursday (April 9).

“They (Spanish investors) have expressed a will to collaborate with the Administration… because they are here to stay. They are Spanish companies, but they are also Jamaican companies… . They belong also to Jamaica,” he argued.

He noted that as part of their desire to help in combatting COVID-19, the investors decided to support the Ministry of Health’s efforts through the Spanish-Jamaican Foundation, adding that “almost every dollar that is now in their account, has been allocated for a special donation to the Ministry of Health”.

The Ambassador also informed that Spain is also providing support to the Government’s efforts to source equipment needed in the treatment of some COVID-19 patients, including ventilators.

“Hospiten Jamaica Limited (a Spanish-owned private hospital in St James) has been very active in that, because they have a purchase department that has a worldwide perspective. From the Embassy, we have been in contact with some of the teams that are trying to introduce new models of ventilators,” he said.

Meanwhile, Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, in expressing gratitude for the donation, noted that this sum now takes the contribution from the tourism industry in the COVID-19 fight, to date, to over US$1.2 million.

“This to us is very critical. The tourism industry is a critical part of the whole recovery programme from COVID-19.

We are impacted greatly by it, but we also must be a central part of the management and recovery activities,” he said.