Sommers Town Road, Portland Traffic Changes For Christmas

A section of Sommers Town Road in Port Antonio, Portland will be converted to one-way flowing in a southerly direction from Bridge Street towards Norman Lane.

This is a seasonal traffic change sanctioned by the National Works Agency (NWA) in the township to ease the congestion anticipated with the onset of Christmas.

The change which will take effect on Thursday, December 17 will remain in force until Sunday, January 3, 2021. The one-way will operate 24-hours each day including on weekends.

Motorists who want to travel north into Port Antonio from the direction of Breastworks should make the right onto East Palm Avenue then onto Smatt Road and Allan Avenue. During the period, access to all remaining roadways off Sommers Town Road will be unrestricted up to the point of Norman Lane.