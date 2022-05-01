Some May/June 2022 CXC Exams Will Continue As scheduled – OEC

The Overseas Examinations Commission (OEC) is reminding schools and candidates that even though the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) has announced the rescheduling of the examinations to Monday, May 23, 2022, there are some exceptions that will apply.
Deputy Director in charge of Examinations, Mrs Sharon Burnett, indicated ‘that only written exams were rescheduled and that all other exams, oral and practical examinations, will continue as is.’
She notes that oral and practical exams started on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
Candidates are being advised that the Art Production examinations will be conducted on their previously scheduled date. CSEC Visual Arts will begin on Monday, May 02, 2022, and CAPE Art & Design productions will begin on Monday, May 09, 2022. She said that the exam papers were already distributed to candidates before the announcement made by CXC.
Practical examinations in Music and P E & Sport will also be conducted according to the arrangements that have already been finalized and circulated to schools and examiners.
The revised timetables will be uploaded to the CXC website, ORS & the student portal for the rescheduled written examinations.