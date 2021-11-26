Some Jamaicans to be given New Vaccination Cards

The Ministry of Health & Wellness wishes to advise members of public, who have been issued a vaccination card with the manufacturer’s information as “SII” to visit a permanent vaccination site to receive an updated card. These individuals should take along their current cards to a permanent site listed on the Ministry’s vaccination webportal vaccination.moh.gov.jm.

The change has become necessary, as the Ministry seeks to ensure that the vaccination card contains the complete manufacturer’s information and to minimize any challenges that Jamaicans may experience while travelling.

In the meantime, the Ministry continues administer the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines to persons 18 years and older. The Pfizer vaccine is available to children 12 years and older, as well as persons 50 years and older.

Up to 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, (November 24) a total of 1,087,313 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Of that total, 588,371 were first doses, 433,174 were second doses and 65,768 were single doses.

Jamaicans are encouraged become vaccinated in order to protect themselves from severe illness, hospitalization and death related to COVID-19.

Members of the public are asked to make their appointment using the Ministry of Health & Wellness’s website (www.moh.gov.jm) or by calling the National Vaccination Call Centre at 888-ONE-LOVE (888-663-5683) to be vaccinated.