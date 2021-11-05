Solid Waste Reduction Programme Launched In Chambers Pen

The National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) and its western regional arm, Western Parks and Markets (WPM) Waste Management Limited, have launched a solid waste-reduction programme in the community of Chambers Pen in Hanover.

The pilot programme will be executed in the form of a composting and plastic bottle separation competition among farmers and community members.

At the culmination of the competition in January 2022, participants will have the opportunity to win various prizes, such as farm animals, tools and feed, as well as hotel stays.

There will also be an education component where community members and farmers will be taught how to do composting.

Speaking at the launch in the community on Thursday (November 4), Executive Director of the NSWMA, Audley Gordon, said that the intention is for Chambers Pen to become a model community for the adoption of recycling and other solid waste reduction habits across Jamaica.

“One of our priorities at the NSWMA is to reduce the amount of waste that is seen around the place or generated. We can do that in a number of ways [and] composting is one of the easiest ways to achieve this. When you compost, you achieve the reducing, the reusing and the recycling,” he pointed out.

“We brought the composting launch up here to make sure that when we are through with the competition, the impact of it will spread right across Jamaica and composting will becoming a habit. It will become something that people do, thanks to the energy that comes out of this community of Chambers Pen,” he added.

Eleven plastic disposal bins were donated to the community as part of the programme, which is being done in collaboration with the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA), Social Development Commission (SDC), Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS) and HEART/NSTA Trust.

“Composting is good all-around, and I want us to see this exercise for the importance that it can have. Let us dedicate all the passion and energy to make sure this works because if this works, not only will Hanover be better off but the entire country will be better,” Mr. Gordon said.

For his part, SDC’s Community Development Officer, Travoy Brown, urged residents to take advantage of the programme to reduce waste and keep their environment clean through recycling and composting.

“Residents, a clean environment is essential for healthy living. Therefore, let us grab this opportunity with both hands and show everyone that we care about the cleanliness of the environment,” he added.