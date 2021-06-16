Social Security Ministry Continues To Respond To Needs Of Older Persons

Social Security Ministry Continues To Respond To Needs Of Older Persons

Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Zavia Mayne, sa ys the Ministry, through the National Council for Senior Citizens, continues to respond to the needs of older persons and to work with various stakeholders to ensure a good quality of life for older Jamaicans.

Mr. Mayne was speaking at a virtual panel discussion and presentation in observance of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, on June 15.

He said the revised National Policy for Senior Citizens will provide the framework for ageing with dignity, ensuring that older persons live and participate actively in the society, which guarantees their rights, promotes their responsibilities, recognises their capabilities and contributions and facilitates their enjoyment of a life of fulfilment, health and security.

“On this Elder Abuse Awareness Day, I encourage Jamaicans to take care of and protect older persons, and report suspected or actual cases of elder abuse to the National

Council for Senior Citizens via the various modes of contacts,” he said.

Persons may report cases of abuse at 1-888-SENIORS or 876-906-9277 or 876- 906-9278 or contact the nearest police station.

Mr. Mayne encouraged Jamaicans to work with the Ministry to eliminate violence, abuse, neglect and discrimination against older persons.

He said older persons account for 12.6 per cent of the population, noting that this figure is expected to double by 2050. “The increase in the elder population, among other global developments, will present an increase to the number of vulnerable and at-risk seniors,” he noted.

The State Minister noted that the UN Department of Economics and Social Affairs declares that violence, abuse and neglect of older persons are the most hidden and unreported violations of human rights, adding that most cases of elder abuse reported are perpetrated by persons known to the senior citizens, oftentimes their very own family

members.

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is commemorated annually on June 15 to highlight one of the worst manifestations of ageism and inequality in the society.

Elder abuse is any act that causes harm to an older person and is carried out by someone they know and trust, such as a family member or friends.

The event was held under the theme ‘Safeguarding Older Persons during COVID-19 and beyond’.

It was hosted by the National Council for Senior Citizens, which is an agency of the Ministry of Labour and Social Security.

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is a United Nations recognised observance that seeks to give voice to the worldwide opposition to the abuse and suffering inflicted to some of the older generations.

Forms of abuse include physical, psychological, sexual, financial and neglect.