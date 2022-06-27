Social Media Manager Crowned St. James Festival Queen

Social Media Manager, Shavae Scale, walked away with the Miss St. James Festival Queen 2022 title at the coronation show on Sunday night (June 26).
The 24-year-old was among nine other contestants vying for the coveted crown at the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC)-organised event held at the Montego Bay Cultural Arts Centre.
Ms. Scale, who wore the sash of ‘Toney Ward’s Auto and Service’, also won sectional prizes for Best Performer, Most Poised and Most Congenial.
In addition to being crowned parish queen and earning the chance to compete for the national title, Ms. Scale took home attractive prizes, including $100,000 in cash, gift packages, a day pass at RIU Resorts, a JCDC 60th Independence anniversary plaque, a photo package, a new wardrobe and more.
First runner-up was Miss ‘B and S Shutter Care and More’, Nafheeti Whittingham, who won the sectional prizes for Most Culturally Aware and Most Active in Community; and second runner-up was Miss ‘M & M Jamaica Limited,’ Claudine Mitchell.
An elated Ms. Scale, said she was grateful for the opportunity to represent her parish in the national competition, which provides a platform for culturally aware young women.
“I wanted experience, honestly, but I am glad that I was able to get more than just the experience,” she said.
“Regarding my fellow contestants, I love all of them. They made the journey exciting, and sometimes, we even forgot that it is a competition, and I love that. We built a family, and I am looking forward to spending more time with them after this,” she added.
Ms. Scale, who hails form Rose Heights, said she is now looking ahead to the national competition and wants to take the title back to St. James, which last won in 2016 with Kyesha Randall taking the crown.
For his part, Chairman of the JCDC St. James Festival Queen Committee, Dr. Anthony Taylor, pointed out that the 10 young ladies worked hard over six weeks to prepare for the event.
He said that they made the staging of the parish coronation a success.
“Now, as a parish, we are going to take [Ms. Scale] back into more training with a small committee to get her ready for the national title,” Dr. Taylor said.