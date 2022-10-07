Social Housing Solutions Handed Over in Central Kingston

The Government has handed over two social housing solutions to needy families in Central Kingston.
Located at 27 Fleet Street and 29 Barry Street, the units were constructed under the New Social Housing Programme (NSHP). They were handed over on Thursday, (October 6).
Four additional houses are now under construction in the communities of Allman Town and Rae Town.
Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister, Hon. Floyd Green, who represented Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, said the Government is tireless in its efforts to deliver on its promise of constructing 70,000 housing units.
“This Government appreciates that a home is essential if our Jamaican people are really going to embrace their prosperity, and our Prime Minister has set his sights on ensuring that our people across all social classes have access to owning a home,” he said.
Local Government and Rural Development Minister, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, said funding has been earmarked for the construction of three additional houses in Central Kingston under the Ministry’s Indigent Housing programme.
“It is the commitment of the Government, regardless of your political colour. The need for housing is the number-one priority for the Government… . It is our responsibility as a Government to respond to the social needs of areas such as Southside (Central Kingston) and other communities right across the country,” Minister McKenzie argued.
For his part, Member of Parliament for the area, Donovan Williams, said the construction of the homes will revitalise the area and encourage civic pride.
“It’s good for the morale of the community, and we need it in Central Kingston,” he said.
The NSHP is the housing component of the Housing, Opportunity, Production and Employment (HOPE) Programme.
It was developed to improve the housing conditions of the country’s poor and disadvantaged by providing quality affordable and sustainable housing. It is being implemented through the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, in collaboration with the HOPE unit.
The units were constructed from reinforced concrete and are comprised of two bedrooms, living and dining rooms, kitchen, and bathroom.