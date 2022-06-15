SLB Launches Redesigned Website

Customers of the Students’ Loan Bureau (SLB) now have easier access to SLB services with the launch of the entity’s redesigned website.

The site, developed by the Jamaica Information Service (JIS), is easy to navigate, with quick links to important information and services, and there is a frequently asked questions section that gives answers to common customer queries.

Deputy Executive Director at the SLB, Charmaine Rose Anderson, told JIS News that the institution decided to revamp its website after receiving feedback from its customers.

“Over the years, we have heard, we have listened to our customers and the public, and the website has incorporated some of these needs that were expressed and even more,” she noted.

“It is also aesthetically pleasing and takes visitors on a delightful journey into the SLB space, thanks to the web developers at the JIS,” Mrs. Rose Anderson said.

She told JIS News that customers, particularly new loan applicants, will find the new-look website easy to use and informative.

“You will notice things like ‘how to’ videos. It is instructional regarding the applications process, the requirements and documentation for our customers and guarantors.

“As a new customer, they would not know what is to be done, how and when things are to be done. The website provides information that will guide them into what to do before they start the loan-application process. Things like what are the documents that are needed, the requirements for the guarantors, what to expect after submitting the application. These are some of the questions that they may have that are now available on the website,” she pointed out.

The SLB’s Deputy Executive Director said that visitors to the website will also be able to learn more about the additional services of the entity.

“The main feature of the website is that there is more information about SLB and its products and services. Sometimes, when you speak to the public [the response is] ‘I didn’t know this; I didn’t know you offer this type of loan’. There are descriptions of each product, which include the product characteristics, the loan amount, interest rates and tenure,” she pointed out.

Persons can visit the SLB’s website by typing slbja.com in their browser.