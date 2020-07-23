Six New COVID-19 Cases; One More Recovery

The record of COVID-19 cases for Jamaica now stands at 816.

This increase comes as six new cases were confirmed positive as at Wednesday (July 22).

Over the same period, Jamaica recorded one more recovery, bringing the total number persons recovered and released from care to 710 (87% recovery rate).

Five imported cases and one import-related case (contact of an imported case) make up the six new cases, which consist of five females and one male, ranging in age from 18 to 60 years. Three are Jamaicans with addresses of residence in Kingston & St. Andrew, Clarendon and Manchester. The other three are non-Jamaicans staying in Kingston & St. Andrew, St. James and St. Ann.

There are now 64 (7.9%) active cases under observation in Jamaica, while 32 cases have been repatriated to their countries of origin. There are two moderately ill patients, but none, who are critically ill at this time.

Some 17,217 persons-of-interest are quarantined at home, while five remain in quarantine at government facilities.

Jamaica’s record of COVID-19 cases now consists of 284 imported cases; 247 cases that are contacts of confirmed cases; 44 local transmission cases not epidemiologically-linked; 236 related to the workplace cluster in St. Catherine and five are under investigation.

Some 461 (56%) of all confirmed cases are females and 355 (44%) are males. The ages of all confirmed cases range from 2 months to 87 years.

Clinical Management Summary as at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020