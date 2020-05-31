Six New COVID-19 Cases, One More Recovery for Jamaica

Jamaica, over the last 24 hours, recorded six new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one additional recovery.

The island now has a record of 581 cases of COVID-19 and 290 recoveries, up from 575 and 289 respectively.

The six new cases are comprised of three females, one of them 75 years old, from St. Catherine and the other two from Kingston and St. Andrew; and three males. Two of the males – one of a Portland address and the other from Trelawny – recently returned to the island under the Controlled Re-entry Programme. The other male is from Kingston and St. Andrew.

They bring to 21 the total number of cases under investigation and to 84 the number of imported cases. Some 215 cases are contacts of confirmed cases; 27 are local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked, and 234 are linked to a workplace cluster.

The island’s testing numbers are now up to 12,389. In addition to the 581 positives, there are 11,758 negatives and 50 pending.

Clinical Management Summary as at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 30, 2020