Advertisement
JSIF 2020 Banner
live stream Jamaica National Agency for Accreditation World Accreditation Day Virtual Commemorative Ceremony @ 9:00am
JIS News
home » JIS News » Coronavirus

Six New COVID-19 Cases for Jamaica

Coronavirus
June 9, 2020
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness

Jamaica has recorded another six confirmed COVID-19 cases as at Tuesday (June 9). The total number of confirmed cases
is now up to 605.

Recoveries remain at 405.

The six new cases are all imported. Three came in to the island on a flight from the USA, one on a flight from the UK and two from a cruise ship that arrived at the Falmouth Pier recently.

The new cases, who range in age from 24 to 54 years, are comprised of five females and one male. Two of them have addresses in St. Elizabeth while the others have addresses in Manchester, St. James, Portland, and St. Catherine.

They bring to 104 the number of imported cases. In addition, there are 218 contacts of confirmed cases; 27 local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked; 236 related to a workplace cluster; and 20 under investigation.

Some 349 or 57.7% of the 605 confirmed cases are females and 256 or 42.3% are males.

They range in age from 2 months to 87 years.

Jamaica’s testing numbers are now up to 15,013. In addition to the 605 confirmed positives, there are 14,371 negatives and 37 pending.

Clinical Management Summary as at 3:00 pm on June 9, 2020

 

Total Samples Tested 15,013
New Samples tested in the last 24 hours 211
Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours 279
Results Positive 605
Results Negative 14,371
Results Pending 37
Deceased 10
Recovered 405
Number in Facility Quarantine 45
Number in Home Quarantine 1,921
Persons in Hospitalised Isolation (Including suspected positive COVID-19 cases) 27
Persons Moderately ill 0
Persons Critically ill 2
Persons in Facility Isolation 79
Persons in Home Isolation 95
Persons in Transitional Facilities 7
Skip to content