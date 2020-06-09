Six New COVID-19 Cases for Jamaica

Jamaica has recorded another six confirmed COVID-19 cases as at Tuesday (June 9). The total number of confirmed cases

is now up to 605.

Recoveries remain at 405.

The six new cases are all imported. Three came in to the island on a flight from the USA, one on a flight from the UK and two from a cruise ship that arrived at the Falmouth Pier recently.

The new cases, who range in age from 24 to 54 years, are comprised of five females and one male. Two of them have addresses in St. Elizabeth while the others have addresses in Manchester, St. James, Portland, and St. Catherine.

They bring to 104 the number of imported cases. In addition, there are 218 contacts of confirmed cases; 27 local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked; 236 related to a workplace cluster; and 20 under investigation.

Some 349 or 57.7% of the 605 confirmed cases are females and 256 or 42.3% are males.

They range in age from 2 months to 87 years.

Jamaica’s testing numbers are now up to 15,013. In addition to the 605 confirmed positives, there are 14,371 negatives and 37 pending.

Clinical Management Summary as at 3:00 pm on June 9, 2020