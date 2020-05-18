Six New Cases of COVID-19 in Jamaica : 517 Positives, 121 Recoveries for the Island

Jamaica recorded six new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing to 517 the number of confirmed cases as at Saturday (May 16).

Recoveries stand at 121, giving the island a 23.7% recovery rate; and there are no seriously ill persons at this time.

The six (6) new cases, who range in age from three (3) to 62 years, consist of two (2) males and four (4) females, all from Kingston and St. Andrew and who are contacts of confirmed cases.

There are now:

• 201 cases that are contacts of confirmed cases;

• 26 that are under investigation;

• 41 that are imported cases;

• 225 cases that have been linked to a workplace cluster; and

• 24 that are local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked.

Three hundred and twelve (312) or 60% of the total number of confirmed cases are females and 205 or 40% are males. They range in age from 2 months to 87 years.

The number of new samples tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours is 247, bringing the total number of samples tested to 8,193. Of that 8,193, in addition to the 517 positives, there are 7,611 negatives and 65 pending.

Clinical Management Summary as at 3:00 PM on May 16, 2020