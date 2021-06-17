Six Jamaicans In The Diaspora Receive G-G Achievement Awards

Six Jamaicans living overseas have been bestowed with the 2021 Governor-General’s Achievement Awards (GGAA) in recognition of their outstanding contribution to the country and the diaspora.

They are Amani Simpson and Bishop Llewellyn Graham from the United Kingdom (UK), Dave D’Oyen and Dr. Sylvanus Thompson from Canada, and Cassandra Campbell and Dr. Trudy Hall from the United States (US).

The awards were handed over by High Commissioner to the UK, His Excellency Seth George Ramocan; High Commissioner to Canada, Her Excellency, Sharon Miller, and Ambassador to the US, Her Excellency Audrey Marks, on behalf of Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, during a virtual ceremony on June 16.

Presented biennially to Jamaicans living in the UK, US or Canada, the GGAA recognises persons who have demonstrated active and significant service towards the development of their community of residence and Jamaica.

These awards are presented to two categories – persons aged 18 to 35 and age 35 and over.

The Governor General, in his remarks at the ceremony, said that “since 2006, nearly 50 Jamaicans have received these prestigious awards”.

“Today, we pay special tribute to the recipients for their dedicated service, many of whom have been on the front lines during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Congratulations on your awards and I hope that you will use this platform to strengthen your service,” he noted.

He further encouraged the recipients to be guided by the words of the National Pledge “as you continue to stand up for justice, brotherhood and peace, working diligently and creatively, thinking generously and honestly, so that Jamaica, under God will increase in beauty, fellowship and prosperity, and do her part in advancing the welfare of the whole human race”.