Single Window To Be Piloted At Trade Board

The Jamaica Single Window for Trade (JSWIFT) is to be piloted at the Trade Board Limited starting March 2020.

This was disclosed by Chief Information Officer at the Jamaica Customs Agency (JCA), André Williams, at a private-sector-engagement breakfast held on February 27 at the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service in Kingston.

JSWIFT is a one-stop-shop electronic system that allows traders to submit information at a single point, to fulfil all import and export regulatory requirements.

The web-based solution enables importers and exporters to apply for licences, permits, certificates and any other international trade-related documents (LPCO) through a single portal.

The system serves as a means of improving connectivity, thereby facilitating the exchange of information between traders, customs offices and other border regulatory agencies (BRAs).

Mr. Williams told JIS News that JCA is working strategically to ensure that the service is fully efficient and optimised.

“We also have to bear in mind the training of the personnel within the Trade Board as well, as this is going to be a different way of doing things. We are hoping we can get all of that done within the month of March and definitely bring them on board. From there, we will expand to the other sectors to which the Trade Board will be delivering services,” he noted.

Mr. Williams said that JSWIFT will provide for increased benefits to the consumer.

“The whole matter of timeliness… means that you can do everything within the confines of your home or office.

“It means having an online payment facility, online submission of documents, and being able to submit it once and it being routed to the respective officers within the agency. Then getting those notifications for approval and that data being made available on the other end within the Customs management system for clearance,” Mr. Williams said.

“So we are speaking about seamless transfer of data rather than the movement of paper, so that will make a huge difference in terms of time and overheads,” he added.

Meanwhile, Minister of State in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Agriculture, Hon. Floyd Green, noted that enhanced trade facilitation will improve Jamaica’s international ranking.

“Ultimately, it will allow our people to save cost and to spend more time focused on growing their business. This is extremely important for micro, small and medium Enterprises (MSMEs), who have to go through these processes,” he noted.

“I believe that everything we have started to do, such as the Jamaica Trade Information Portal, and everything we are moving to do such as the single window [JSWIFT], will make both our imports and exports much easier for our people to do,” Mr. Green added.