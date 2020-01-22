Single Lane Access for Section of West End, Negril Roadway

The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising that heavy rains have resulted in a section of the West End roadway in Negril, Westmoreland being reduced to single lane access.

Community Relations Officer at the NWA Western Region, Janel Ricketts, says that wave action associated with inclement weather has severely undermined a section of the roadway in the vicinity of the Sunshine Plaza. Addtionally, sections of the corridor are innundated while washed down silt and debris are impacting some areas.

Wave action has resulted in sections of the sea wall now being in danger of collapsing as the supporting foundation has been washed away.

Ms Ricketts says that a technical team has been dispatched to the area and the necessary damage assessment is being done.

Motorists are being advised to proceed with extreme caution along the West End roadway in Negril, especially as giant sized waves continue to impact the embankment on which the road is built.