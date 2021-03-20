Significant Progress Made to Replace Aged Water Pipes

Story Highlights Making his contribution to the 2021/22 Budget Debate in the House of Representatives on March 18, he said that more than 40 kilometres of aged water and sewage pipelines were replaced along Constant Spring Road and Hagley Park Road, as well as along Mandela Highway.

He informed that similar works are now in progress from Six Miles along the full length of Spanish Town Road, Beeston Street and will terminate at the intersection of Blake Road and South Camp Road.

Similar projects are being formulated for Red Hills, Arthur Wint Drive, Port Royal and sections of the north coast between Mammee Bay and Falmouth.

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says significant progress was made during 2020/2021 to replace aged water and sewage pipelines in the Corporate Area.

Making his contribution to the 2021/22 Budget Debate in the House of Representatives on March 18, he said that more than 40 kilometres of aged water and sewage pipelines were replaced along Constant Spring Road and Hagley Park Road, as well as along Mandela Highway.

This has improved the resilience of the major conveyance network in Kingston and St. Andrew (KSA).

“The National Water Commission (NWC) can now move water much more efficiently from its Constant Spring Water Treatment Plant and the Rio Cobre production sources into the heart of the Corporate Area,” Mr. Holness said.

He informed that similar works are now in progress from Six Miles along the full length of Spanish Town Road, Beeston Street and will terminate at the intersection of Blake Road and South Camp Road.

A total of 20km of transmission, secondary and distribution mains are being installed at a cost of $4 billion.

“This will not only improve the NWC’s capacity to transmit water to the downtown Kingston business district but will also, on completion at the beginning of 2022, see significant improvement in the supply to all adjoining communities, including Riverton Meadows, Weymouth Drive, Cockburn Gardens, Payne Avenue, Waltham Park, lower Trench Town, Denham Town, Tivoli Gardens, Kingston Gardens and Central Kingston,” Mr. Holness noted.

Similar projects are being formulated for Red Hills, Arthur Wint Drive, Port Royal and sections of the north coast between Mammee Bay and Falmouth.