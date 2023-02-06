Sierra Leone Opens First Consulate in Jamaica on Tuesday

The Republic of Sierra Leone will open its first Consulate office in Jamaica at 16 Asquith Drive, Red Hills, St. Andrew on Tuesday (Feb. 7) at 10:00 a.m.
Sierra Leone’s Minister of Tourism and Cultural Affairs, Dr. the Hon. Memunatu Pratt will deliver the main address while Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith and Sierra Leone’s High Commissioner to Jamaica, His Excellency Sidique Wai, will bring remarks.
Well-known academic, trade policy specialist and advocate, Professor Rosalea Hamilton will serve as Honorary Consul for Sierra Leone in Jamaica.
A delegation, including creatives from the African country will be in Jamaica for the opening of the Consulate, which will kick off a week of celebratory activities to include an Africa-Caribbean Trade and Investment Forum and a cultural forum dubbed, ‘Jamaica-Sierra Leone Family Reunion: Flesh of my flesh, Blood of my Blood.’
Professor Hamilton told JIS News that the forum will highlight the opportunities for trade and investment with Sierra Leone, West Africa and Africa.
“These are tangible relationships that will begin to take place and again, it is directly linked to this move to deepen the relationship around trade, investments and other kinds of relationship,” she said.
The Consul noted there are also plans to continue online engagements to strengthen understanding of the historical, cultural, food and fashion links between the countries.
“Those are real tangible relationships that we have and we want to continue that online engagement that we started last year with Sierra Leone and Jamaica link up,” she said, noting that these might be once or up to three times a year.
Professor Hamilton said the Consulate also intends to organise a mission to Sierra Leone by 2024, which will include Jamaican businesses, professionals or persons who want to forge relationships with their African counterparts.