Shoreline Protection Works Along Section of Kingston Harbour

Shoreline protection works along a segment of the Kingston Harbour are expected to begin this fiscal year.

The works will take place from the Rae Town Fishing Village to the new Ministry of Foreign Affairs building.

This was disclosed by Mayor of Kingston, Senator Councillor Delroy Williams, who said the intervention has become necessary due to the erosion of the shoreline, which has compromised the roadway.

Councillor Williams, who was addressing a meeting of the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) on Tuesday (May 14), said the project represents a major achievement in the plans for the redevelopment of downtown Kingston.

Senator Williams said he is also pleased that construction of a boardwalk has been included in the scope of works on the request of the KSAMC.

The proposed shoreline protection works include construction of a one-kilometre composite sea wall and revetment structure from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to Rae Town, designed to resist storm water.

“The composite structure will lower the volume of rocks required and increase the aesthetics and usability of the shoreline,” the Mayor informed.

In addition, minor drains crossing Port Royal Street will be upgraded and the road elevated to reduce flooding.

Plans for the works have been submitted to the KSAMC’s City Engineering

The project is being funded by the World Bank, through the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF).