Shopping Days For Quarantined Communities In St. Mary

The Government has outlined restrictions and shopping days for the communities now under quarantine in St. Mary, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Areas quarantined are Dover, Enfield and Annotto Bay. Up to the time of being placed under quarantine (May 7), 13 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in St. Mary. The parish now has 18 confirmed cases.

The quarantine of communities in St. Mary began at 6:00 a.m. on May 7, 2020, and will end at 6:00 a.m. on May 21, 2020, subject to whether additional cases are identified and whether there is a growing outbreak in the areas.

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, outlined the Orders for the quarantined communities on Monday (May 12), during a digital press conference, at Jamaica House.

“For the purpose of obtaining necessities (food, medical supplies, access to financial services or other essentials of life), persons may travel to the closest practicable location, where necessities can be obtained during the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m. on the following days… Wednesday, May 13, 2020; Friday, May 15, 2020; Saturday, May 16, 2020; Monday, May 18, 2020; and Wednesday, May 20, 2020,” Mr. Holness said.

“They must then immediately return to their abode or place of residence,” the Prime Minister emphasised.

He said a person who is obtaining necessities shall provide satisfactory proof of identification.

Mr. Holness stated that those who will be granted exemptions include “a person seeking urgent medical care; a person who is accompanying a person seeking urgent medical attention; or a person who has attained the age of 65 years or more or who is pregnant or who has a disability, for a purpose of obtaining necessities”.

For the purpose of travel through Annotto Bay without stopping in the quarantine areas, this should be done on Friday, May 15; Monday, May 18; and Wednesday, May 20, 2020.

Pharmacies in a specified area may only operate on Wednesday, May 13; Friday, May 15; Monday, May 18 and Wednesday, May 20, 2020, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., selling only prescription and over-the-counter drugs.

Supermarkets, corner shops, petroleum filling stations, banks or other financial institutions (as defined in the Banking Services Act), credit union business operated by societies registered under the Co-operative Societies Act, and any other place (other than a market) engaged in the distribution of food, medical supplies or sanitisation products, in a specified area, may operate only between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13; Friday, May 15; Monday, May 18; and Wednesday, May 20, 2020.

The stocking days will be today (Tuesday, May 12); Thursday, May 14; Sunday, May 17 and Tuesday, May 19 and the stocking time will be between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Restaurants and cookshops in a specified area may provide takeout and delivery services between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13; Friday, May 15; Monday, May 18; and Wednesday, May 20, 2020, and shall not serve food to customers for consumption on the premises of the business; and all other businesses located in the quarantine area shall remain closed.

Markets shall remain closed.