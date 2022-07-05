Shop Around Before You Hire Electricians And Inspectors – GER

Customers are being encouraged to shop around before settling on an electrician or electrical inspector, to avoid being overcharged.

The advice comes from the Government Electrical Regulator (GER) as the agency moves forward to increase transparency within the electricity sector.

Speaking at a recent Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Think Tank’, Manager of Customer Affairs at the State-run institution, Kemar Lake, said customers have a choice of choosing the best suited person for a job, irrespective of physical location and prices.

In recent times, concerns have been mounting over high service charges by some electricians and electrical inspectors.

While the GER does not control fees within the sector, it has embarked on a public education campaign emphasising the public’s power to choose.

This initiative aims to educate the public on leveraging the organisation’s resources to acquire the services of approved professionals within the industry.

Currently, there are 667 registered electricians and 181 licensed inspectors listed on the GER online portal.

“The list is provided so that you can see that you have options. You do not have to pin [yourself] down to one person,” Mr. Lake said.

He also urged the public to only employ registered electricians, as failure to do so can hinder persons from connecting to the country’s electrical system.

“It (public education campaign) is also pushing the persons who aspire to become registered electricians to [do so]. It would mean that they are making themselves more marketable, they are putting themselves in a position to be chosen, and once they are, they can go ahead and work,” Mr. Lake said.

The GER was established under the Electricity Act 2015 as a Department of the Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology, replacing the Board of Examiners.

It regulates the electrical (works) industry, including registered electricians, licensed electrical inspectors and technical electrical assistants.