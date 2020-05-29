Shipping Association Saddened by Robinson’s Death

The Managing Committee, Management, Members and Staff of the Shipping Association of Jamaica are saddened by the passing of Minister of Labour & Social Security and MP for North East St. Ann, The Honourable Shahine Robinson.

As an employer of labour on the Port of Kingston, the SAJ maintains continued dialogue with the Ministry of Labour concerning the conditions of employment and the status of workers on the Port. We also regularly interface with the Ministry in our role of supporting members of the maritime community with issues concerning labour contracts, health and safety and welfare.

These negotiations and professional relationships bring us into periodic interaction with the Honourable Minister, whom we have found to be very gracious, capable and conscientious to employers, workers and trade unions and a dynamic force in helping to resolve issues that come before her.

We salute the Hon. Shahine Robinson as a nation-builder. On behalf of all the members of the Shipping Association of Jamaica, we grieve with the nation and extend condolences to her family.