Severe Weather Alert Across The Island

The Office of Disaster Preparedness & Emergency Management (ODPEM) wishes to advise the public that the

Meteorological Service of Jamaica has issued a Severe Weather Alert for Jamaica effective until 5 a.m. on Friday.

Also, an area of Low Pressure associated with a strong Tropical Wave across the Atlantic has developed into

Tropical Storm Elsa (TS Elsa).

It was also reported that by early Sunday morning TS Elsa is expected to be closest to Jamaica’s eastern and

northern coasts and strong winds reaching near tropical storm force are also expected to start developing over

Jamaica late Saturday evening into Sunday.

Fishers on the cays and banks are advised to commence preparations immediately with a view to evacuation

at short notice, due to the fast motion of this system. Sea conditions are expected to deteriorate in the vicinity of showers, thunderstorms and strong gusty winds during the weekend.

As a result, the ODPEM is advising persons in low-lying and flood-prone areas such as St. Mary, Portland, St.

Thomas, Kingston, St. Andrew, St. Catherine, Clarendon and Manchester to exhibit caution and be prepared to

move to higher ground as it becomes necessary.

Persons are advised to take the following procedures

1. Be ready to evacuate if you live in low-lying or flood- prone areas. Decide on likely evacuations routes now.

2. Avoid flooded water-ways i.e. fording, gullies, streams or rivers, either on foot or in vehicles.

3. Ensure that all important documents are secured in plastic bags or waterproof containers.

4. Shut off all electrical power, gas and water supplies in areas that are in immediate danger for flooding.

The ODPEM will to continue monitor the system and provide the public further information.