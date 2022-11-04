Several Roads Repaired in Clarendon North Central

Several roads have been repaired and rehabilitated in the constituency of Clarendon North Central.
Speaking in the 2022/23 Constituency Debate in the House of Representatives, on November 2, Member of Parliament for the area, Hon. Robert Morgan, said road rehabilitation is a critical pillar for rural development.
He informed that road works commenced and were completed in areas such as Prospect Main Road, Crawl Main Road, Blackwoods Old Road, Springfield, Shingles Hut, Lime Hall, Sections of Ennis Hill, and Sections of Trafalgar Hill.
Mr. Morgan added that major roadworks was also done in Bellas Gate.
The Christmas roadwork programme also saw the completion of repairs to the following roads – sections of Mocho Road, Salem Hill, Beckford Kraal to Blackwoods Main Road, Ennis Hill Main Road, Trafalgar Hill to Summerfield and Chapelton Bypass.
In the meantime, Mr. Morgan informed that Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Everald Warmington, visited the constituency recently, to view the state of the roads.
“There was concern in my constituency about several roads. I want to thank Minister Warmington for his speed in coming to Clarendon North Central to reassure the people that though the plans may not always be immediate, there are plans,” he said.