Several Roads in Hanover Western Rehabilitated

Member of Parliament (MP) for Hanover Western, Tamika Davis, is reporting that several roads in the constituency have been rehabilitated.
Speaking during her contribution to the 2022/23 State of the Constituency Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (September 20), Ms. Davis said approximately one kilometre (km) of roadway from Middlesex to McLaren Gate was repaired at a cost of $15.37 million.
She informed that work was also done on approximately 800 metres of roadway from Dias to Davis Cove at a cost of $15.33 million, while 750 metres of roadway from Bachelor’s Hall to St. Simon, along the Lances River to Haughton Court main road in the Lucea Division, was rehabilitated at a cost of $13.69 million.
Ms. Davis said several road and infrastructure repair projects have been recommended for 2022/23, “which, if approved and implemented, will significantly improve the road network across the constituency and redound to growth and prosperity for the residents in western Hanover”.
The projects include rehabilitation of approximately three kilometres of roadway from Middlesex to Mount Carmel in the Riverside Division; approximately 2.5 km of roadway from Chelsea Bridge to Richmond in the Lucea Division; approximately two kilometres from Kew to Mount Peace and Askenish; and rehabilitation of a section of the Dalmally road along the Dias to Davis Cove main road.
Meanwhile, the MP said due to the impact of rains since the beginning of the hurricane season, several main roads across the constituency have severely deteriorated.
“As I speak, remedial road work is taking place across the constituency with the highway from Kew Bridge through Lucea to Green Island being patched, and repairs are taking place at Baulk on the Chelsea Bridge to Cacoon Road to name a few,” Ms. Davis told the House.