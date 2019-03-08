Several Activities to Mark Consumer Rights Day

Story Highlights The Consumer Affairs Commission (CAC) will be observing World Consumer Rights Day 2019 on Friday, March 15, with several activities across the island.

The theme for this year’s celebration is: ‘Become a Responsible Consumer: Empower Yourself’.

Speaking at a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Think Tank’ on March 8, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the CAC, Dolsie Allen, noted that the theme reflects the organisation’s aim to expand consumers’ knowledge of their responsibilities.

“An educated consumer is an empowered consumer, but we also want consumers to exercise these rights and responsibilities as they become more aware of them. Therefore, consumers, this is your day to arm yourself with information and become a powerful consumer that is vigilant,” she said.

The activities commemorating World Consumer Rights Day 2019 will begin with a church service on Sunday, March 10, at Olsen Memorial Church in Kingston.

There will be an exhibition on Monday, March 11, at the Portland Parish Library in Port Antonio. Presentations will be done at Knox Community College’s Cobbla and Spaldings campuses on March 11.

There will also be exhibitions on Tuesday, March 12 at the St. Mary Parish Library in Port Maria and Manchester Parish Library in Mandeville. On Wednesday, March 14, the CAC will be making a presentation at the Northern Caribbean University, Mandeville, and having an exhibition in the St. Thomas Parish Library, in Morant Bay.

On World Consumer Rights Day 2019, the CAC will make a presentation at the Church Teachers’ College in Mandeville.

The week of activities will end with an exhibition on ‘Open Day’ at Church Teachers’ College from March 19-21.

Mrs. Allen encouraged persons to attend the events across the island to learn more about their consumer rights.

“Let us have a revolutionary World Consumer Rights Day where you ensure that you grab every opportunity to make sure you have the information, so you can become a powerful consumer. Come with your questions as our intention is for our sessions to be interactive and informative. We want to hear from you about your daily experiences as you conduct transactions,” she added.