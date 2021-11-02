Several Activities For Young Persons During National Youth Month

The nation’s youth can look forward to an exciting and engaging variety of activities in celebration of National Youth Month, being observed from November 1 to 30.

They will have the opportunity to engage in ‘Around the Table Discussions’ with notable, successful professionals; participate in the ‘All about the VAX’ forum; log on to the Virtual Youth Summit, themed ‘The Future of Work: How Digitisation affects Employment’, in partnership with Digital Jamaica; and take part in the ‘Youth in Entrepreneurship through Agriculture’ exposition.

State Minister in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Robert Morgan, who gave a synopsis of the activities, which are being coordinated by the Ministry’s Youth and Adolescents Policy Division, said he is very heartened by the support from the various stakeholders “who have heard the call and saw the need and importance of engaging our young persons this month”.

“This has allowed us to host a wide array of activities that will enable our youth to have a platform to discuss the many issues that affect them and posit their solutions as the main stakeholders in their destiny,” Mr. Morgan said, during the virtual launch of National Youth Month, on Monday (November 1).

In the meantime, the State Minister stressed the importance of this year’s theme for Youth Month 2021, ‘Evolve’, which implores the nation’s youth to adapt to change, as the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information makes strides in meeting their developmental needs while contending with the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“The theme represents a solid call to action for our youth to rebrand and revise their strategies and use platforms and opportunities presented to them to evolve in business, evolve in their academic pursuits, evolve in health, mental wellness and aspire to be the best versions of themselves,” he said.

Mr. Morgan added that while the “slow process” towards positive change has begun, “we need all hands on deck”.

“It takes a village to raise a child, so it will take a nation, all working in unison, towards ensuring that we give them the best chance of succeeding and weathering the storms that may arise,” he said.

Other activities to be held throughout the month include ‘Investing and Youth – the PROVEN Edition’ forum; youth with disabilities, ‘Differently Abled but Well Abled’ forum; mental health symposium themed: ‘The Impact of Trauma on the Psychosocial Development of Youth’; virtual inauguration ceremony for National Student Leader; launch of the Social Youth Entrepreneurship Programme; the Heart for Youth Series; and the 12th Sitting of the National Youth Parliament of Jamaica.

“These are just some of the events we have lined up for our young persons this month, with more being planned at the local community level through various stakeholders. We ask our young persons to sign up and log on to ensure that they join in these discussions and to begin their evolution through gaining the knowledge that is being shared by a diverse group of professionals,” Mr. Morgan said.