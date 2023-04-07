Seven Members of the Judiciary Take Higher Office

Seven members of the judiciary were sworn into higher office for the Easter Term by Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, during a ceremony on Thursday (April 6) at King’s House.

They will serve in the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court.

Taking the Oath of Allegiance and the Judicial Oath were Hon. Justice Kissock Laing, who has been appointed to act as Judge of the Court of Appeal from April 17 to July 31; His Honour Dale Staple has been appointed as Acting Puisne Judge with effect from April 12 and until further orders; while Master Pamela Mason, Master Stephany Orr, Her Honour Opal Smith, and Her Honour Tracey-Ann Johnson have been appointed as Acting Puisne Judges for the period April 12 to July 31.

Her Honour Luciana Jackson has been appointed Acting Master-in-Chambers with effect from May 1 to July 31.

In congratulating the appointees, the Governor-General reminded them of the crucial role they play in preserving the nation’s values and democratic principles.

“Our judiciary is the bedrock of our society. It is an institution that safeguards the rights and liberties of every citizen regardless of race, creed or social standing. So, as custodians of the law, you are entrusted with the responsibility to ensure that justice is dispensed fairly, transparently and equitably,” he said.

The Governor-General told the jurists that their judgements will have a profound and lasting impact on the lives of citizens and on the fabric of the nation.

“In these times of global uncertainty when forces of division and injustice threaten to undermine the very foundation of our democracy, your role as guardians of the law is more vital than ever. The challenges ahead may be daunting but I have faith that you will rise to the occasion, guided by the principles of integrity, fairness and courage,” he said.

The Governor-General urged them to remain steadfast in their commitment to the rule of law, unwavering in their pursuit of justice and unyielding to their defence of the Constitution.

“Your decisions will shape the course of our nation’s history and the lives of generations to come. Your judgements will serve as the standard by which future jurists will be measured and your actions will leave a lasting imprint on our society,” he added.

President of the Court of Appeal, Hon. Mr. Justice Patrick Brooks, commended the jurists, noting that they are very deserving of their appointments.

“Most have acted in the post before, and their respective reappointment is a testimony that they have performed well in the past, and we are confident that they will continue to do so in the future. To those who are new to the respective roles, I assure you, need not fear, you will have company in terms of the colleagues who will support you,” he said.

Chief Justice, Hon. Mr. Justice Bryan Sykes, also congratulated the judicial officers. “We look forward to a very productive Easter Term,” he said.

Responding on behalf of the appointees, Justice Laing said they pledge to do their utmost to justify the trust and confidence reposed in them.

“It is indeed an enormous honour and a privilege to have been given the opportunity to act in our respective positions… . We expect that by discharging our duties fairly and diligently in accordance with the Oaths we have taken, we will continue to enrich the justice system and satisfy the reasonable expectation of the people we serve,” he said.