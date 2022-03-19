Seven Areas Targeted for Flood Relief

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says the Government is taking steps to address the issue of flooding in sections of the island.

Targeted areas include Marcus Garvey Drive, St. Andrew; Maxfield Avenue, St. Andrew; Falmouth Drag Line, Trelawny; May Pen, Clarendon; Santa Cruz, St. Elizabeth; Port Maria, St. Mary; and Montego Bay, St. James.

“I am very aware of the seriousness of flooding in some areas of the country. Works will be done on mitigating the impact of storm-water flows [in these areas],” he said.

The Prime Minister was making his 2022/23 Budget Debate presentation in the House of Representatives on Thursday (March 17).

“I believe that with investments in these locations and more resilient infrastructure, we will be able to safeguard our country against the shocks of natural disasters,” he added.

Prime Minister Holness said while the Government is focused on realising economic growth and development through several large-scale construction projects, investment in communities remains a priority.

During the last fiscal year, the National Works Agency (NWA) expended $5.3 billion on road maintenance. An additional $637 million was spent on flood-mitigation works.