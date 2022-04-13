Services at Mandeville Comprehensive Health Centre to be Relocated

The Manchester Health Services wishes to advise the public that services at the Mandeville Comprehensive Health Centre will be relocated to the following facilities, as of Tuesday, April 19.
Location: Former Elizabeth House property, 44 Manchester Road, Manchester.
Services: curative (doctor); pharmacy; dressing; eye clinic; laboratory; mobile dental and nutrition.
Location: Kendal Camp & Conference Centre, Kendal, Manchester.
Services: maternal and child health (antenatal, postnatal, child health, family planning and nutrition); environmental health; health promotion and education; behavior change communication and vector control.
Location: Candle in the Dark facility, 10 ½ Caledonia Road (across from the Mandeville Seventh-Day Adventist Church).
Services: Mental health services.
Location: Department of Dental Hygiene, Northern Caribbean University, Manchester Road, Mandeville.Services: Dental services.
In order to facilitate the transition of services, there will be no clinic on Thursday, April 14.
The relocation of services is to facilitate renovation of the health centre. The team apologizes to clients for any inconvenience which will be caused.
Persons can call the following numbers for information or clarification; 876-962-7033/876-962-2288 or 876-625-3137/876-625-3433.
For more information contact:
Latoya Laylor Brown
Public Relations Officer
Southern Regional Health Authority
Tel: 962-8232/779-2663
Email: latoya.laylor@srha.gov.jm
Like and follow us:
Facebook: www.facebook.com/southernregionalhealthauthority
Instagram: https://instagram.com/southernregionalhealthJA
Twitter: https://twitter.com/SRHAJamaica
Youtube: Southern Regional Health Authority